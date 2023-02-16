Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) 16.67% Up Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) saw 3.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.15 trading at $0.38 or 13.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $276.70M. That closing price of DBD’s stock is at a discount of -220.63% from its 52-week high price of $10.10 and is indicating a premium of 60.0% from its 52-week low price of $1.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.72%, in the last five days DBD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $3.15 price level, adding 1.56% to its value on the day. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 121.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.67% in past 5-day. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) showed a performance of 55.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.4 million shares which calculate 7.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.25% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -58.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.76% for stock’s current value.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 415.09% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -29.40% in the current quarter and calculating 766.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -10.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $843.46 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $979.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.04 billion and $1.06 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -18.70% while estimating it to be -7.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 3.00%.

DBD Dividends

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.98% institutions for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DBD for having 11.04 million shares of worth $25.07 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 13.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.23 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.42 million shares of worth $13.22 million or 6.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.