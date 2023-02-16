Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Is Now 11.9% Above Its 52-Week Low. How Long Will It Continue To Rise?

In recent trading session, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.35 trading at -$0.21 or -0.95% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.94B. That most recent trading price of CRBG’s stock is at a discount of -10.07% from its 52-week high price of $23.50 and is indicating a premium of 11.9% from its 52-week low price of $18.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.95%, in the last five days CRBG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $21.35 price level, adding 2.42% to its value on the day. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.26% in past 5-day. Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) showed a performance of 4.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.38 million shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.36 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -54.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.73% for stock’s current value.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 78.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.08% institutions for Corebridge Financial Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.