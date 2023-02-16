Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Up 16.05% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at $0.08 or 24.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.87M. That closing price of CLXT’s stock is at a discount of -282.93% from its 52-week high price of $1.57 and is indicating a premium of 70.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Calyxt Inc. (CLXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.24%, in the last five days CLXT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $0.41 price level. Calyxt Inc.’s shares saw a change of 177.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.10% in past 5-day. Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) showed a performance of 16.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18410.0 shares which calculate 0.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -143.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -143.9% for stock’s current value.

Calyxt Inc. (CLXT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 41.70% in the current quarter and calculating 42.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -93.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $270k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.60% during past 5 years.

CLXT Dividends

Calyxt Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Calyxt Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.20% institutions for Calyxt Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management Llc is the top institutional holder at CLXT for having 0.65 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.5 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.19 million shares of worth $46434.0 or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 80427.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19423.0 in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.