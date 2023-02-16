Buy, Sell Or Hold SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) At $2.94?

In recent trading session, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) saw 0.87 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.94 trading at $0.25 or 9.44% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.51M. That most recent trading price of SOBR’s stock is at a discount of -231.63% from its 52-week high price of $9.75 and is indicating a premium of 77.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.44%, in the last five days SOBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $2.94 price level, adding 2.0% to its value on the day. SOBR Safe Inc.’s shares saw a change of 209.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.82% in past 5-day. SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) showed a performance of 175.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.7 million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.07 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.07. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -72.45% for stock’s current value.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SOBR Safe Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 149.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -112.22% while that of industry is 16.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $530k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $640k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.60% during past 5 years.

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.51% institutions for SOBR Safe Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at SOBR for having 1.25 million shares of worth $3.8 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Empery Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.76 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 35145.0 shares of worth $0.11 million or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6350.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19303.0 in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.