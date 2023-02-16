Buy, Sell Or Hold NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) At $32.68?

In last trading session, NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) saw 5.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.68 trading at $1.88 or 6.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.26B. That closing price of NXT’s stock is at a premium of 1.99% from its 52-week high price of $32.03 and is indicating a premium of 12.76% from its 52-week low price of $28.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NEXTracker Inc. (NXT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.10%, in the last five days NXT hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $32.68 price level, adding 0.03% to its value on the day.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -8.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 8.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.2% for stock’s current value.

NXT Dividends

NEXTracker Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NEXTracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders