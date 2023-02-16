BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Share Price Recovers 5.34% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw 9.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at $0.04 or 3.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.48B. That closing price of BRFSâ€™s stock is at a discount of -215.27% from its 52-week high price of $4.13 and is indicating a premium of 5.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.24. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BRF S.A. (BRFS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.15%, in the last five days BRFS remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 02/09/23 when the stock touched $1.31 price level, adding 7.09% to its value on the day. BRF S.A.â€™s shares saw a change of -17.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.24% in past 5-day. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) showed a performance of -16.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.9 million shares which calculate 3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.55. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -247.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.5% for stockâ€™s current value.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BRF S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -61.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1,300.00% while that of industry is 8.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 133.30% in the current quarter and calculating -66.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.58 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.84 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $2.37 billion and $2.46 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.80% while estimating it to be 15.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -63.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.10%.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.06% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 6.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.46% institutions for BRF S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRFS for having 22.64 million shares of worth $52.98 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 2.09% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 9.33 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.89 million.

On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.67 million shares of worth $28.91 million or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.85 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $22.06 million in the company or a holder of 0.63% of companyâ€™s stock.