Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Share Price Recovers 39.72% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In recent trading session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.36 trading at $1.47 or 5.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.21B. That most recent trading price of BLMN’s stock is at a premium of 2.88% from its 52-week high price of $25.60 and is indicating a premium of 39.72% from its 52-week low price of $15.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.91%, in the last five days BLMN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/16/23 when the stock touched $26.36 price level, adding 2.66% to its value on the day. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s shares saw a change of 31.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.90% in past 5-day. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) showed a performance of 11.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.35 million shares which calculate 7.74 days to cover the short interests.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.89% while that of industry is 4.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -40.40% in the current quarter and calculating 5.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.05 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.11 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $1.04 billion and $1.05 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.00% while estimating it to be 6.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 208.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.08%.

BLMN Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 107.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.97% institutions for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BLMN for having 15.15 million shares of worth $251.77 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 16.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.55 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $158.73 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.53 million shares of worth $119.62 million or 7.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $43.69 million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.