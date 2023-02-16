Analysts Predict Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) To Reach $35.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.00 trading at $0.05 or 0.39% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $789.17M. That most recent trading price of FULC’s stock is at a discount of -90.69% from its 52-week high price of $24.79 and is indicating a premium of 75.31% from its 52-week low price of $3.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 788.99K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.39%, in the last five days FULC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $13.00 price level, adding 1.66% to its value on the day. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 78.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.26% in past 5-day. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) showed a performance of 4.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.46 million shares which calculate 10.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 42.38% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -169.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 38.46% for stock’s current value.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 75.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.80% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -8.80% in the current quarter and calculating -3.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -53.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.54 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.40%.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.46% institutions for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at FULC for having 6.13 million shares of worth $30.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 14.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, which was holding about 3.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.41 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.14 million shares of worth $5.61 million or 2.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.71 million in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.