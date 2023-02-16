Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Lost -0.22% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw 12.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at -$0.11 or -20.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.93M. That closing price of AMST’s stock is at a discount of -162.5% from its 52-week high price of $1.05 and is indicating a premium of 67.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amesite Inc. (AMST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Applied Materials, Inc. in the current quarter.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -20.75%, in the last five days AMST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 48.68% to its value on the day. Amesite Inc.’s shares saw a change of 130.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.22% in past 5-day. Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) showed a performance of 62.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.40 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -750.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -750.0% for stock’s current value.

AMST Dividends

Amesite Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.76% institutions for Amesite Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AMST for having 0.45 million shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 1.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62181.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.29 million shares of worth $0.13 million or 0.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $66955.0 in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.