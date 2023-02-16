After A -23.76% Fall This Year Is Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw 152.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.11 trading at $0.89 or 9.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $22.26B. That closing price of PLTR’s stock is at a discount of -46.98% from its 52-week high price of $14.86 and is indicating a premium of 42.24% from its 52-week low price of $5.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 68.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 35.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.65%, in the last five days PLTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $10.11 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 57.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.99% in past 5-day. Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) showed a performance of 43.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 121.35 million shares which calculate 3.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.68 to the stock, which implies a fall of -16.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 50.54% for stock’s current value.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Palantir Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 3.80% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 150.00% while that of industry is 15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $470.31 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $502.68 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 58.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.85%.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.53% institutions for Palantir Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PLTR for having 157.49 million shares of worth $1.28 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 91.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $745.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 49.78 million shares of worth $404.69 million or 2.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 38.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $309.9 million in the company or a holder of 1.93% of company’s stock.