After A 12.21% Gain In Share Price, Is Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw 28.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.70 trading at $1.6 or 12.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.53B. That closing price of AFRM’s stock is at a discount of -250.27% from its 52-week high price of $51.49 and is indicating a premium of 41.36% from its 52-week low price of $8.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.21%, in the last five days AFRM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/15/23 when the stock touched $14.70 price level, adding 3.35% to its value on the day. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 52.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.24% in past 5-day. Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) showed a performance of 9.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.13 million shares which calculate 3.51 days to cover the short interests.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Affirm Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -63.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -47.01% while that of industry is -1.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.30% in the current quarter and calculating -36.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $359.68 million for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $433.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77.46% institutions for Affirm Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at AFRM for having 24.79 million shares of worth $447.73 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 20.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $384.77 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 16.17 million shares of worth $303.42 million or 7.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.43 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $176.99 million in the company or a holder of 4.10% of company’s stock.