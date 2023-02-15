Will Current Price Volatility Hamper KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Future Potential?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has seen 9.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.74B, closed the last trade at $19.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -1.92% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -9.49% off its 52-week high price of $21.80 and 63.28% above the 52-week low of $7.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting -1.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the BEKE stock price touched $19.91 or saw a rise of 5.55%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc. shares have moved 42.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have changed 1.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $153.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $108.63 while the price target rests at a high of $210.08. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -955.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -445.61% from current levels.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KE Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.33%, compared to -14.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.32 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.47 billion and $1.74 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.00% for the current quarter and 17.20% for the next.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.00% with a share float percentage of 40.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc. having a total of 428 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 38.28 million shares worth more than $762.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 30.94 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $616.0 million and represent 2.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-International Growth Fd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 17.31 million shares of worth $344.6 million while later fund manager owns 10.37 million shares of worth $206.37 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.