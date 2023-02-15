Why Should You Consider Adding Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) To Your Portfolio?

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.49B, closed the recent trade at $21.84 per share which meant it lost -$1.25 on the day or -5.39% during that session. The CORT stock price is -38.0% off its 52-week high price of $30.14 and 21.29% above the 52-week low of $17.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 688.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) trade information

Sporting -5.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the CORT stock price touched $21.84 or saw a rise of 8.58%. Year-to-date, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares have moved 7.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have changed -4.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -101.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.73% from the levels at last check today.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $105.08 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $106.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $98.82 million and $93.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.30% for the current quarter and 14.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.40% over the past 5 years.

CORT Dividends

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report on February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.14% with a share float percentage of 89.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated having a total of 336 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.19 million shares worth more than $358.54 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $229.14 million and represent 9.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.60% shares in the company for having 7.11 million shares of worth $157.49 million while later fund manager owns 5.1 million shares of worth $112.96 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.74% of company’s outstanding stock.