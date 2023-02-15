Why Should You Add Range Resources Corporation (RRC) To Your Portfolio?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 7.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.05B, closed the last trade at $26.06 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 1.40% during that session. The RRC stock price is -43.67% off its 52-week high price of $37.44 and 24.67% above the 52-week low of $19.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.93 million shares.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Sporting 1.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the RRC stock price touched $26.06 or saw a rise of 2.47%. Year-to-date, Range Resources Corporation shares have moved 4.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have changed 3.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Range Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 149.50%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 26.00% and -18.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.90%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $973.55 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $905.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.14 billion and $986.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.60% for the current quarter and -8.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 154.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.39%.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.40% with a share float percentage of 91.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Range Resources Corporation having a total of 524 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 26.63 million shares worth more than $693.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 11.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 24.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $645.43 million and represent 10.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.10% shares in the company for having 7.48 million shares of worth $194.93 million while later fund manager owns 7.46 million shares of worth $194.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.09% of company’s outstanding stock.