Why Invest In DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Stock?

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.10B, closed the last trade at $30.61 per share which meant it gained $1.64 on the day or 5.66% during that session. The DOCN stock price is -108.72% off its 52-week high price of $63.89 and 23.62% above the 52-week low of $23.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.12 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Sporting 5.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the DOCN stock price touched $30.61 or saw a rise of 1.58%. Year-to-date, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares have moved 20.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) have changed 10.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $63.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -105.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.79% from current levels.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 141.18%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.70% and 160.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $148.02 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $163.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 57.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 73.80%.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.36% with a share float percentage of 74.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. having a total of 360 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IA Venture Partners, LLC with over 7.4 million shares worth more than $594.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, IA Venture Partners, LLC held 7.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP, with the holding of over 7.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $306.25 million and represent 7.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 2.87 million shares of worth $103.86 million while later fund manager owns 1.72 million shares of worth $71.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.77% of company’s outstanding stock.