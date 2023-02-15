Why Do You Need To Add The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) To Your Portfolio?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.23M, closed the recent trade at $0.22 per share which meant -0.36% during that session. The WTER stock price is -368.18% off its 52-week high price of $1.03 and 36.36% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.25 million shares.

Sporting -0.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the WTER stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares have moved 28.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) have changed -12.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 52.50%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.50% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.31 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.40% over the past 5 years.

WTER Dividends

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 13 and February 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.95% with a share float percentage of 7.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Alkaline Water Company Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.96 million shares worth more than $1.56 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.43 million and represent 2.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.41% shares in the company for having 2.52 million shares of worth $0.99 million while later fund manager owns 1.23 million shares of worth $0.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.14% of company’s outstanding stock.