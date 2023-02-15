Why Do You Need To Add Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) To Your Portfolio?

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) has seen 3.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.11M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -14.44% during that session. The BSFC stock price is -1570.59% off its 52-week high price of $2.84 and -11.76% below the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 887.43K shares.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Sporting -14.44% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the BSFC stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 55.44%. Year-to-date, Blue Star Foods Corp. shares have moved -57.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -51.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) have changed -61.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 45770.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1664.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1370.59% from current levels.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.68% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 98.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.98 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 30 and April 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.89% with a share float percentage of 12.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Star Foods Corp. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company.