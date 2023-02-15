Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24B, closed the recent trade at $9.94 per share which meant it gained $1.26 on the day or 14.57% during that session. The ADPT stock price is -57.65% off its 52-week high price of $15.67 and 40.14% above the 52-week low of $5.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 960.11K shares.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) trade information

Sporting 14.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the ADPT stock price touched $9.94 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares have moved 30.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have changed -1.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.4.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.43% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.67 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $56.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -32.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.30%.

ADPT Dividends

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.08% with a share float percentage of 88.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viking Global Investors, L.P. with over 29.99 million shares worth more than $242.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Viking Global Investors, L.P. held 20.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 12.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $98.57 million and represent 8.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.49% shares in the company for having 9.27 million shares of worth $65.98 million while later fund manager owns 7.88 million shares of worth $63.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.52% of company’s outstanding stock.