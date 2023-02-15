Why Buy Stock In Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 1.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93B, closed the last trade at $9.85 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 3.03% during that session. The HIMS stock price is -0.3% off its 52-week high price of $9.88 and 72.39% above the 52-week low of $2.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Sporting 3.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the HIMS stock price touched $9.85 or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares have moved 53.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have changed 30.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.78, which means that the shares’ value could drop -12.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -52.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 49.24% from current levels.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 36.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.43%, compared to -5.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.30% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $161.17 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $162.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $84.7 million and $101.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 90.30% for the current quarter and 60.50% for the next.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.31% with a share float percentage of 70.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hims & Hers Health Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.32 million shares worth more than $111.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redpoint Management, Llc, with the holding of over 10.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.4 million and represent 5.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.79% shares in the company for having 3.57 million shares of worth $35.18 million while later fund manager owns 3.03 million shares of worth $29.83 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.