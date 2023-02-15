When Will Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) Be Worth Investing In?

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.69M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant 0.04% during that session. The GLS stock price is -2132.14% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 185.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) trade information

Sporting 0.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the GLS stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 22.2%. Year-to-date, Gelesis Holdings Inc. shares have moved -3.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) have changed -21.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.45 while the price target rests at a high of $0.45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -60.71% from current levels.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.92% over the past 6 months.

GLS Dividends

Gelesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.11% with a share float percentage of 71.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gelesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Allianz Asset Management GmbH with over 5.66 million shares worth more than $8.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Allianz Asset Management GmbH held 7.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 1.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.72 million and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $0.61 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.