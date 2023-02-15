Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has a beta value of 0.53 and has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.58B, closed the recent trade at $41.96 per share which meant it lost -$1.22 on the day or -2.83% during that session. The WPM stock price is -23.69% off its 52-week high price of $51.90 and 31.79% above the 52-week low of $28.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.22.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Sporting -2.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the WPM stock price touched $41.96 or saw a rise of 5.62%. Year-to-date, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares have moved 7.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have changed -4.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $42.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -42.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.1% from the levels at last check today.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.74%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.70% and -3.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $230.9 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $266.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $268.96 million and $278.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.10% for the current quarter and -4.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 48.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 1.39%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.68% with a share float percentage of 68.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. having a total of 843 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 30.75 million shares worth more than $994.96 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Capital World Investors held 6.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 20.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $812.57 million and represent 4.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.01% shares in the company for having 18.14 million shares of worth $708.79 million while later fund manager owns 13.79 million shares of worth $539.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.