What Is So Great About Upwork Inc. (UPWK)?

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.81B, closed the recent trade at $13.72 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 4.14% during that session. The UPWK stock price is -95.77% off its 52-week high price of $26.86 and 28.64% above the 52-week low of $9.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) trade information

Sporting 4.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the UPWK stock price touched $13.72 or saw a rise of 3.52%. Year-to-date, Upwork Inc. shares have moved 31.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have changed 9.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.56.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Upwork Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -333.33%, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.50%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $159.29 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $167.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $136.86 million and $136.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 16.40% for the current quarter and 22.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.20% over the past 5 years.

UPWK Dividends

Upwork Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.62% with a share float percentage of 82.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Upwork Inc. having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.9 million shares worth more than $148.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.75 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.56 million and represent 5.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.44% shares in the company for having 7.15 million shares of worth $74.65 million while later fund manager owns 3.53 million shares of worth $48.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.69% of company’s outstanding stock.