What Are The Chances Of Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Being A Good Investment?

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 6.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.18B, closed the last trade at $11.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.42% during that session. The VTRS stock price is -31.33% off its 52-week high price of $15.51 and 28.7% above the 52-week low of $8.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.91 million shares.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Sporting -1.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the VTRS stock price touched $11.81 or saw a rise of 2.4%. Year-to-date, Viatris Inc. shares have moved 6.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) have changed 2.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.33% from current levels.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viatris Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.38%, compared to 3.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -15.20% and -2.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.14 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 5.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.05%.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 4.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.60% with a share float percentage of 77.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viatris Inc. having a total of 1,346 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 145.34 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 93.51 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $979.06 million and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 35.74 million shares of worth $374.2 million while later fund manager owns 27.91 million shares of worth $292.22 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.