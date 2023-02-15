What Are The Chances Of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Being A Good Investment?

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.33B, closed the recent trade at $9.10 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.50% during that session. The SUZ stock price is -39.34% off its 52-week high price of $12.68 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $7.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) trade information

Sporting 0.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the SUZ stock price touched $9.10 or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, Suzano S.A. shares have moved -1.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) have changed -9.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Suzano S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 209.24%, compared to 7.10% for the industry.

SUZ Dividends

Suzano S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.48 at a share yield of 5.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.82% with a share float percentage of 2.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Suzano S.A. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pendal Group Ltd with over 5.17 million shares worth more than $47.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Pendal Group Ltd held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Platinum Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 4.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.02 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR Global Natural Resources ETF and Advisers Investment Tr-JOHCM Emerging Markets Opportunities Fd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 3.56 million shares of worth $32.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.38 million shares of worth $11.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.