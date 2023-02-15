WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -7.42% Stock Price Decline

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.70M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -7.42% during that session. The WETG stock price is -10878.26% off its 52-week high price of $50.50 and 50.0% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

Sporting -7.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the WETG stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 41.48%. Year-to-date, WeTrade Group Inc. shares have moved 36.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) have changed 12.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -95.37% over the past 6 months.

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.13% with a share float percentage of 3.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WeTrade Group Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 1.84 million shares worth more than $1.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Invesco Ltd. held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 0.24 million shares of worth $82290.0 while later fund manager owns 88233.0 shares of worth $76762.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.