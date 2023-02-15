Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Lower

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 1.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $685.17M, closed the last trade at $2.63 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.73% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -53.23% off its 52-week high price of $4.03 and 21.67% above the 52-week low of $2.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Sporting 2.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the NNDM stock price touched $2.63 or saw a rise of 0.38%. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd. shares have moved 14.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed 3.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -280.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -280.23% from current levels.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.92% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.60% over the past 5 years.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.28% with a share float percentage of 26.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Dimension Ltd. having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Murchinson Ltd. with over 10.48 million shares worth more than $27.56 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Murchinson Ltd. held 4.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.6 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.72 million and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 4.91 million shares of worth $12.9 million while later fund manager owns 2.25 million shares of worth $5.93 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.91% of company’s outstanding stock.