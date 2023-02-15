Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Coursera Inc. (COUR) Upper

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.42B, closed the last trade at $14.98 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 1.08% during that session. The COUR stock price is -60.28% off its 52-week high price of $24.01 and 34.51% above the 52-week low of $9.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 613.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coursera Inc. (COUR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

Sporting 1.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the COUR stock price touched $14.98 or saw a rise of 6.43%. Year-to-date, Coursera Inc. shares have moved 26.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) have changed 12.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.96.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coursera Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.70%, compared to 15.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.30% and 27.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.06 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $144.03 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $114.96 million and $116.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.10% for the current quarter and 23.40% for the next.

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.57% with a share float percentage of 90.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coursera Inc. having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.93 million shares worth more than $193.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 12.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 15.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $225.0 million and represent 10.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.56% shares in the company for having 5.18 million shares of worth $87.65 million while later fund manager owns 4.09 million shares of worth $57.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.