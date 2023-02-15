Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Shares Are Up 19.07% YTD

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 13.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.35B, closed the last trade at $12.05 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 3.17% during that session. The VOD stock price is -57.43% off its 52-week high price of $18.97 and 17.51% above the 52-week low of $9.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Sporting 3.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the VOD stock price touched $12.05. Year-to-date, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares have moved 19.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD) have changed 7.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.24 while the price target rests at a high of $23.55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -95.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.32% from current levels.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.47%, compared to -7.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 23.90% over the past 5 years.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.95 at a share yield of 7.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:VOD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.56% with a share float percentage of 9.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vodafone Group Public Limited Company having a total of 614 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 21.79 million shares worth more than $246.89 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 20.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $234.11 million and represent 0.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Overseas Stock Fund and Vanguard/Windsor II. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 10.07 million shares of worth $118.9 million while later fund manager owns 9.07 million shares of worth $107.14 million as of Oct 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.