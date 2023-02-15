Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $826.71M, closed the last trade at $10.77 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 1.32% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -3.53% off its 52-week high price of $11.15 and 81.24% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.70 million shares.

Sporting 1.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the VKTX stock price touched $10.77 or saw a rise of 3.41%. Year-to-date, Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 14.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have changed 20.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.41.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 176.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.33%, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and -14.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -25.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.00%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.85% with a share float percentage of 40.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viking Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 148 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.33 million shares worth more than $9.63 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Balyasny Asset Management, LP, with the holding of over 2.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.64 million and represent 3.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 2.23 million shares of worth $6.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.95 million shares of worth $2.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.24% of company’s outstanding stock.