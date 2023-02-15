Vertiv Holdings Co Shares Are Up -26.06% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 2.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.38B, closed the last trade at $15.63 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 2.69% during that session. The VRT stock price is -42.1% off its 52-week high price of $22.21 and 50.35% above the 52-week low of $7.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.33.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Sporting 2.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the VRT stock price touched $15.63 or saw a rise of 4.05%. Year-to-date, Vertiv Holdings Co shares have moved 14.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) have changed 4.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -66.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.83% from current levels.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vertiv Holdings Co shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.63%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 725.00% and 312.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.30%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.68 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.31 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.41 billion and $1.16 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.30% for the current quarter and 13.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 142.60% over the past 5 years.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.73% with a share float percentage of 99.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vertiv Holdings Co having a total of 391 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE with over 37.96 million shares worth more than $311.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE held 10.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with the holding of over 32.88 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $270.24 million and represent 8.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.35% shares in the company for having 8.86 million shares of worth $72.79 million while later fund manager owns 7.65 million shares of worth $62.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.