Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has a beta value of -1.13 and has seen 0.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.60M, closed the recent trade at $1.04 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 11.52% during that session. The VAPO stock price is -1475.96% off its 52-week high price of $16.39 and 55.77% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 690.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.78.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) trade information

Sporting 11.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the VAPO stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 11.1%. Year-to-date, Vapotherm Inc. shares have moved -61.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) have changed -43.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.63.

Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vapotherm Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.67%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.40% and 48.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.85 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.95 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $22.24 million and $21.62 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.80% for the current quarter and -17.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -6.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.60%.

VAPO Dividends

Vapotherm Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.79% with a share float percentage of 63.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vapotherm Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prescott General Partners LLC with over 2.56 million shares worth more than $2.68 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Prescott General Partners LLC held 8.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Crow’s Nest Holdings LP, with the holding of over 1.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.71 million and represent 5.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $0.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $0.33 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.