Udemy Inc. (UDMY) Shares Have Inclined 13.60% Year To Date

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93B, closed the recent trade at $11.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.62 on the day or -4.88% during that session. The UDMY stock price is -44.07% off its 52-week high price of $17.26 and 20.95% above the 52-week low of $9.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 526.95K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Udemy Inc. (UDMY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) trade information

Sporting -4.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the UDMY stock price touched $11.98 or saw a rise of 9.79%. Year-to-date, Udemy Inc. shares have moved 13.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) have changed 10.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.92. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -74.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.17% from the levels at last check today.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Udemy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.33%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $156.01 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $167.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $129.56 million and $137.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.40% for the current quarter and 21.20% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -1.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.80%.

UDMY Dividends

Udemy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.26% with a share float percentage of 81.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Udemy Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 42.03 million shares worth more than $429.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 30.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Naspers Ltd., with the holding of over 17.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $174.8 million and represent 12.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.18% shares in the company for having 1.64 million shares of worth $16.76 million while later fund manager owns 1.57 million shares of worth $19.0 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.