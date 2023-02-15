TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) Shares Have Declined -30.16% Year To Date

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.49M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.61% during that session. The RNAZ stock price is -555.32% off its 52-week high price of $3.08 and 40.43% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 million shares.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

Sporting -3.61% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the RNAZ stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 19.66%. Year-to-date, TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock shares have moved -30.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ) have changed -23.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -65.43%, compared to 11.70% for the industry.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.22% with a share float percentage of 7.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.29 million shares worth more than $1.42 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 9.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 0.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 2.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.54% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 53383.0 shares of worth $21353.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.