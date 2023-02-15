TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)’s 4.81% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $318.60M, closed the last trade at $1.09 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.81% during that session. The TMC stock price is -206.42% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 53.21% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Sporting 4.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the TMC stock price touched $1.09 or saw a rise of 19.26%. Year-to-date, TMC the metals company Inc. shares have moved 41.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) have changed 28.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -175.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -175.23% from current levels.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TMC the metals company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.28%, compared to 9.20% for the industry.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.27% with a share float percentage of 17.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TMC the metals company Inc. having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baird Financial Group, Inc. with over 2.03 million shares worth more than $2.13 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Baird Financial Group, Inc. held 0.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ronit Capital LLP, with the holding of over 1.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.8 million and represent 0.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 100000.0 shares of worth $0.1 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $98448.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.