Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) has seen 6.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.05M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -29.21% during that session. The TMDI stock price is -823.08% off its 52-week high price of $1.20 and -38.46% below the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 901.10K shares.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Sporting -29.21% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the TMDI stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 72.34%. Year-to-date, Titan Medical Inc. shares have moved -79.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -84.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) have changed -85.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2207.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1438.46% from current levels.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.64% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -87.10%.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.15% with a share float percentage of 4.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Titan Medical Inc. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Essex LLC with over 2.86 million shares worth more than $1.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Essex LLC held 2.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.