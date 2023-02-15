So-Young International Inc. (SY) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $256.91M, closed the last trade at $2.86 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 9.58% during that session. The SY stock price is -5.24% off its 52-week high price of $3.01 and 82.52% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 555.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that So-Young International Inc. (SY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

Sporting 9.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the SY stock price touched $2.86 or saw a rise of 6.84%. Year-to-date, So-Young International Inc. shares have moved 121.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) have changed 59.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 61.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.70 while the price target rests at a high of $8.55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -198.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -99.3% from current levels.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 210.06% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $67.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $44.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $66.14 million and $50.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.40% for the current quarter and -12.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -247.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.91%.

SY Dividends

So-Young International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.99% with a share float percentage of 81.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with So-Young International Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. with over 15.41 million shares worth more than $11.09 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Matrix China Management Iii, L.p. held 17.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oasis Management Co Ltd., with the holding of over 4.42 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 million and represent 4.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 83482.0 shares of worth $42575.0 while later fund manager owns 62527.0 shares of worth $47820.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.