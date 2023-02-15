Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.50M, closed the last trade at $2.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -11.81% during that session. The SINT stock price is -2687.4% off its 52-week high price of $70.80 and -5.12% below the 52-week low of $2.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 569.05K shares.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Sporting -11.81% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the SINT stock price touched $2.54 or saw a rise of 29.05%. Year-to-date, Sintx Technologies Inc. shares have moved -73.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -58.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) have changed -66.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 49710.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -95.47% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

SINT Dividends

Sintx Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.56% with a share float percentage of 3.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sintx Technologies Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9689.0 shares worth more than $0.31 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1610.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51520.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 5948.0 shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 3626.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.