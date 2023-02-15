Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Slumps 5.96%, A Gain For Bears

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has seen 2.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.66M, closed the last trade at $0.58 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.96% during that session. The SIDU stock price is -1631.03% off its 52-week high price of $10.04 and 34.48% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Sporting 5.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the SIDU stock price touched $0.58 or saw a rise of 19.44%. Year-to-date, Sidus Space Inc. shares have moved -46.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) have changed -56.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -675.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -675.86% from current levels.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sidus Space Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -67.50%, compared to -3.70% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.85 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.16% with a share float percentage of 15.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sidus Space Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.18 million shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 96100.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 1.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 40962.0 shares of worth $86429.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.51% of company’s outstanding stock.