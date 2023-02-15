Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For The Boeing Company (BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 10.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $130.13B, closed the last trade at $218.45 per share which meant it gained $2.8 on the day or 1.30% during that session. The BA stock price is -0.56% off its 52-week high price of $219.68 and 48.26% above the 52-week low of $113.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Boeing Company (BA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

Sporting 1.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the BA stock price touched $218.45 or saw a rise of 1.3%. Year-to-date, The Boeing Company shares have moved 14.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have changed 2.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $234.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $200.00 while the price target rests at a high of $261.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.45% from current levels.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Boeing Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 109.67%, compared to -3.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 103.00% and 89.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.61 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.96 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $14.79 billion and $15.83 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.60% for the current quarter and 13.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.00% over the past 5 years.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.49% with a share float percentage of 50.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Boeing Company having a total of 2,233 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Newport Trust Co with over 44.68 million shares worth more than $6.11 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Newport Trust Co held 7.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 44.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.09 billion and represent 7.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 17.43 million shares of worth $2.38 billion while later fund manager owns 12.31 million shares of worth $1.68 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.