Shares Of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) Declined -3.61% In One Month

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.91B, closed the recent trade at $12.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.23% during that session. The ENLC stock price is -6.09% off its 52-week high price of $13.58 and 39.3% above the 52-week low of $7.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) trade information

Sporting -0.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the ENLC stock price touched $12.80 or saw a rise of 1.31%. Year-to-date, EnLink Midstream LLC shares have moved 4.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) have changed -3.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.25% from the levels at last check today.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EnLink Midstream LLC shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.00%, compared to -0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1,000.00% and 27.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.09 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.88 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.79 billion and $2.24 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.10% for the current quarter and 28.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.10% over the past 5 years.

ENLC Dividends

EnLink Midstream LLC is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 3.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.11% with a share float percentage of 91.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EnLink Midstream LLC having a total of 254 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 46.31 million shares worth more than $411.73 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Alps Advisors Inc. held 9.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 28.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $257.19 million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 10.12% shares in the company for having 47.91 million shares of worth $616.17 million while later fund manager owns 21.28 million shares of worth $273.7 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.49% of company’s outstanding stock.