Shares Of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) increased By 29.70% In A Month

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has a beta value of -0.11 and has seen 4.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.84B, closed the last trade at $11.31 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.16% during that session. The DHT stock price is 0.53% off its 52-week high price of $11.25 and 55.97% above the 52-week low of $4.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Sporting 1.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the DHT stock price touched $11.31 or saw a rise of 1.48%. Year-to-date, DHT Holdings Inc. shares have moved 27.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have changed 29.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.74% from current levels.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DHT Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 275.86%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.30% and 1,400.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.30%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.36 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $102.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -104.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.52 at a share yield of 13.44%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.91% with a share float percentage of 72.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DHT Holdings Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 24.39 million shares worth more than $184.39 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 12.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.53 million and represent 7.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.07% shares in the company for having 6.96 million shares of worth $61.76 million while later fund manager owns 4.95 million shares of worth $50.1 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.