Shares Of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) Gain 81.84% In A Month

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) has a beta value of 4.80 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.63M, closed the last trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 10.82% during that session. The CELZ stock price is -534.57% off its 52-week high price of $5.14 and 59.26% above the 52-week low of $0.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Sporting 10.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the CELZ stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 42.96%. Year-to-date, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares have moved 113.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) have changed 81.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 46100.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1134.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1134.57% from current levels.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.89% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 388.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $110k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $310k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.56% with a share float percentage of 15.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.24 million shares worth more than $0.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 50.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with the holding of over 88889.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66666.0 and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 61050.0 shares of worth $45787.0 while later fund manager owns 24240.0 shares of worth $18180.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.99% of company’s outstanding stock.