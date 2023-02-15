Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA): What Makes The Stock Good?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 0.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.16B, closed the recent trade at $64.64 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The RBA stock price is -12.52% off its 52-week high price of $72.73 and 24.74% above the 52-week low of $48.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.49.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the RBA stock price touched $64.64 or saw a rise of 0.14%. Year-to-date, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares have moved 11.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) have changed 8.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $55.00 while the price target rests at a high of $72.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -11.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.91% from the levels at last check today.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.04%, compared to 15.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.10% and 94.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $488.55 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $542.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $417.34 million and $453.35 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.10% for the current quarter and 19.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -15.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

RBA Dividends

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 1.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.96% with a share float percentage of 89.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated having a total of 544 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 7.48 million shares worth more than $486.97 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. held 6.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd, with the holding of over 5.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $388.63 million and represent 5.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and MFS International Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 3.37 million shares of worth $219.11 million while later fund manager owns 2.54 million shares of worth $175.82 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.