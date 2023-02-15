Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA) Shares Gain $0.0 After Investor Confidence Raised

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.29B, closed the recent trade at $9.73 per share which meant 0.05% during that session. The PAYA stock price is -0.1% off its 52-week high price of $9.74 and 53.65% above the 52-week low of $4.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Sporting 0.05% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the PAYA stock price touched $9.73 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Paya Holdings Inc. shares have moved 23.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have changed 0.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.21% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.75 while the price target rests at a high of $9.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -0.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.21% from the levels at last check today.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paya Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 34.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.63%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125.00% and 11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70.4 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 18.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.71%.

PAYA Dividends

Paya Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 27 and March 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.62% with a share float percentage of 98.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paya Holdings Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GTCR, LLC with over 45.23 million shares worth more than $355.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, GTCR, LLC held 34.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 9.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.23 million and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.28% shares in the company for having 5.65 million shares of worth $52.63 million while later fund manager owns 2.34 million shares of worth $14.27 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.77% of company’s outstanding stock.