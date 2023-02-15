NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) Is A Buy According To Analysts

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) has seen 1.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.07B, closed the recent trade at $17.37 per share which meant it gained $3.09 on the day or 21.64% during that session. The NRDS stock price is 13.64% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 59.3% above the 52-week low of $7.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 316.40K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) trade information

Sporting 21.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the NRDS stock price touched $17.37 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, NerdWallet Inc. shares have moved 80.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) have changed 67.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -55.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 19.4% from the levels at last check today.

NerdWallet Inc. (NRDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NerdWallet Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 85.71%, compared to -4.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $136.74 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $133.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

NRDS Dividends

NerdWallet Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NerdWallet Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.78% with a share float percentage of 56.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NerdWallet Inc. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Innovius Capital Management, LLC with over 5.21 million shares worth more than $41.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Innovius Capital Management, LLC held 12.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC, with the holding of over 4.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.32 million and represent 10.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios-IT Services. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.80% shares in the company for having 1.18 million shares of worth $9.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $10.27 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.