Loews Corporation. (NYSE:L) Forecast To Fall -19.1% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.42B, closed the recent trade at $61.93 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The L stock price is -10.12% off its 52-week high price of $68.20 and 20.3% above the 52-week low of $49.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 811.69K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Loews Corporation (L) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the L stock price touched $61.93 or saw a rise of 2.07%. Year-to-date, Loews Corporation shares have moved 6.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) have changed 4.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -19.1% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $52.00 while the price target rests at a high of $52.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 16.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.03% from the levels at last check today.

Loews Corporation (L) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.32% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -31.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.03%.

L Dividends

Loews Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 0.40%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.44% with a share float percentage of 75.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Loews Corporation having a total of 762 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.24 million shares worth more than $1.38 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 16.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $976.69 million and represent 6.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 6.16 million shares of worth $365.27 million while later fund manager owns 5.32 million shares of worth $315.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.