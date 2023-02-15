Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) has a beta value of -0.26 and has seen 2.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.79M, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 10.28% during that session. The LIXT stock price is -319.49% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 63.56% above the 52-week low of $0.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.22 million shares.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Sporting 10.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the LIXT stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 28.05%. Year-to-date, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares have moved 131.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -37.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) have changed 107.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 24870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.83.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 45.71% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.30% over the past 5 years.

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.24% with a share float percentage of 11.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. with over 0.25 million shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Santa Monica Partners LP, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 48388.0 shares of worth $36027.0 while later fund manager owns 32745.0 shares of worth $24380.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.