KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -2.74% Stock Price Decline

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.04B, closed the recent trade at $12.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -2.74% during that session. The KT stock price is -17.87% off its 52-week high price of $15.30 and 10.94% above the 52-week low of $11.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 838.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KT Corporation (KT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) trade information

Sporting -2.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the KT stock price touched $12.98 or saw a rise of 4.56%. Year-to-date, KT Corporation shares have moved -3.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) have changed -7.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.92% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $14.28 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -84.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.02% from the levels at last check today.

KT Corporation (KT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KT Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -17.53%, compared to -0.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 114.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.10%.

KT Dividends

KT Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.76 at a share yield of 5.66%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.47% with a share float percentage of 23.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KT Corporation having a total of 206 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silchester International Investors LLP with over 26.5 million shares worth more than $323.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Silchester International Investors LLP held 5.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 10.48 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.07 million and represent 2.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Value Equity Trust. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.85% shares in the company for having 4.41 million shares of worth $60.57 million while later fund manager owns 3.8 million shares of worth $53.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.