Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE: BLCO) Share Prices Gained By $1.49

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.97B, closed the recent trade at $18.47 per share which meant it gained $1.49 on the day or 8.75% during that session. The BLCO stock price is -9.37% off its 52-week high price of $20.20 and 33.95% above the 52-week low of $12.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 336.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) trade information

Sporting 8.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the BLCO stock price touched $18.47 or saw a rise of 3.65%. Year-to-date, Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares have moved 19.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) have changed 8.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.28% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -62.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.79% from the levels at last check today.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.28% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.80% for the industry.

BLCO Dividends

Bausch + Lomb Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.54% with a share float percentage of 10.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bausch + Lomb Corporation having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldentree Asset Management LP with over 6.81 million shares worth more than $103.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Goldentree Asset Management LP held 1.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.01 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.54 million and represent 1.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $21.57 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $17.91 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.