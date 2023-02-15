How Will Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $915.14M, closed the recent trade at $13.19 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 4.35% during that session. The HCSG stock price is -55.72% off its 52-week high price of $20.54 and 12.43% above the 52-week low of $11.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 487.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) trade information

Sporting 4.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/14/23 when the HCSG stock price touched $13.19 or saw a rise of 6.05%. Year-to-date, Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares have moved 9.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) have changed -3.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.56% from the levels at last check today.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.07% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.98%, compared to -1.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $419.82 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $422.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $420.45 million and $426.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.10% for the current quarter and -1.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -53.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.00%.

HCSG Dividends

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.86 at a share yield of 6.80%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.02% with a share float percentage of 106.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Services Group Inc. having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.8 million shares worth more than $205.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $146.54 million and represent 11.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Hi Yld Equity Div Achievers ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.31% shares in the company for having 5.42 million shares of worth $65.49 million while later fund manager owns 2.74 million shares of worth $33.14 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.70% of company’s outstanding stock.